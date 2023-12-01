Market cap of Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC] reaches 3.59M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Ensysce Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: ENSC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 40.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.73%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Ensysce Biosciences Announces Completion of $1.7 Million Convertible Note Financing.

Additional Funding from Investors Validates Company’s Mission.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ENSC), a clinical-stage company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety, announced today that it has completed its previously announced private placement under a securities purchase agreement (the “SPA”) with investors (“Investors”) for senior secured convertible notes (the “Notes”) and warrants exercisable for Ensysce common stock (the “Warrants”) for an aggregate investment of $1.7 million. The second funding by the Investors of $1,333,333.33, prior to fees and offering expenses, was dated as of November 28, 2023, with funds received in full on November 29, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, ENSC stock dropped by -96.63%. The one-year Ensysce Biosciences Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.69. The average equity rating for ENSC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Compared to the average trading volume of 84.95K shares, ENSC stock reached a trading volume of 4062013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENSC shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ensysce Biosciences Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

ENSC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.73. With this latest performance, ENSC shares gained by 23.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.70 for Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1373, while it was recorded at 0.8990 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8366 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ensysce Biosciences Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC] shares currently have an operating margin of -959.91. Ensysce Biosciences Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -994.12.

Additionally, ENSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,800.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.50.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.33 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC] Institutonal Ownership Details

