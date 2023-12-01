Market cap of DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU] reaches 224.58M – now what?

- Advertisements -

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: DOYU] loss -10.24% on the last trading session, reaching $0.70 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM that DouYu International Holdings Limited to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on December 7, 2023.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.

DouYu’s management will hold a conference call on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time or 8:00 p.m. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR represents 319.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $224.58 million with the latest information. DOYU stock price has been found in the range of $0.70 to $0.809.

If compared to the average trading volume of 547.63K shares, DOYU reached a trading volume of 7414049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOYU shares is $1.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOYU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for DOYU stock

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.23. With this latest performance, DOYU shares dropped by -18.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.25 for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9171, while it was recorded at 0.7930 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0584 for the last 200 days.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.52 and a Gross Margin at +13.93. DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.06.

Return on Total Capital for DOYU is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, DOYU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU] managed to generate an average of -$5,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.57 and a Current Ratio set at 4.57.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOYU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR go to 36.31%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR [DOYU]

