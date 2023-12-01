Market Analysts see United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] gaining to $170. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

United Parcel Service, Inc. [NYSE: UPS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.57%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM that UPS COMPLETES EXPANSION OF CLARK AIRPORT HUB.

Global logistics leader UPS (NYSE: UPS) has completed a major expansion of its package sorting hub at Clark Airport.

The move, which sees the facility nearly double in size, will allow UPS to process up to 30% more packages per hour and means customers in more postal codes in Metro Manila will be able to receive deliveries via UPS’s Worldwide Express service several hours earlier than before.

Over the last 12 months, UPS stock dropped by -18.00%. The one-year United Parcel Service, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.84. The average equity rating for UPS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $129.16 billion, with 724.80 million shares outstanding and 723.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, UPS stock reached a trading volume of 4664054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $166.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for United Parcel Service, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service, Inc. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 23.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

UPS Stock Performance Analysis:

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.87 for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.05, while it was recorded at 151.25 for the last single week of trading, and 170.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Parcel Service, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.96 and a Gross Margin at +20.07. United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.54.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 31.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.88. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $21,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.United Parcel Service, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

UPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service, Inc. go to -4.75%.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.