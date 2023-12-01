Market Analysts see Edison International [EIX] falling to $68. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] traded at a high on 11/30/23, posting a 1.84 gain after which it closed the day' session at $66.99. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Taking Clean Energy Education on the Road.

SCE’s Mobile Education Unit program helps rural communities participate in the clean energy transition.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3981452 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Edison International stands at 1.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.84%.

The market cap for EIX stock reached $25.70 billion, with 383.57 million shares outstanding and 383.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, EIX reached a trading volume of 3981452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edison International [EIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $73.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

How has EIX stock performed recently?

Edison International [EIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, EIX shares gained by 6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.89 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.36, while it was recorded at 66.28 for the last single week of trading, and 68.36 for the last 200 days.

Edison International [EIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.52 and a Gross Margin at +20.67. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.16.

Return on Total Capital for EIX is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edison International [EIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.87. Additionally, EIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edison International [EIX] managed to generate an average of $53,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Edison International [EIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for Edison International [EIX]

The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.