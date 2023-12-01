Market Analysts see Arch Capital Group Ltd [ACGL] gaining to $91. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Arch Capital Group Ltd [NASDAQ: ACGL] traded at a high on 11/30/23, posting a 1.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $83.69. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:11 PM that Arch Capital Group Ltd. Reports 2023 Third Quarter Results.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL; “Arch,” “our” or “the Company”) announces its 2023 third quarter results. The results included:.

Net income available to Arch common shareholders of $713 million, or $1.88 per share, a 20.2% annualized net income return on average common equity, compared to $7 million, or $0.02 per share, for the 2022 third quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3725780 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arch Capital Group Ltd stands at 2.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.35%.

The market cap for ACGL stock reached $31.23 billion, with 370.35 million shares outstanding and 361.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, ACGL reached a trading volume of 3725780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arch Capital Group Ltd [ACGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACGL shares is $95.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.23.

How has ACGL stock performed recently?

Arch Capital Group Ltd [ACGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, ACGL shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for Arch Capital Group Ltd [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.56, while it was recorded at 84.82 for the last single week of trading, and 75.83 for the last 200 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd [ACGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arch Capital Group Ltd [ACGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.55.

Return on Total Capital for ACGL is now 3.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arch Capital Group Ltd [ACGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.29. Additionally, ACGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arch Capital Group Ltd [ACGL] managed to generate an average of $254,644 per employee.Arch Capital Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.54.

Earnings analysis for Arch Capital Group Ltd [ACGL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arch Capital Group Ltd go to 20.55%.

Insider trade positions for Arch Capital Group Ltd [ACGL]

The top three institutional holders of ACGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ACGL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ACGL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.