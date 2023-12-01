Loews Corp. [L] Is Currently 2.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Loews Corp. [NYSE: L] jumped around 1.78 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $70.29 at the close of the session, up 2.60%. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM that LOEWS CORPORATION REPORTS NET INCOME OF $253 MILLION FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023.

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) today released its third quarter 2023 financial results.

Loews Corp. stock is now 20.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. L Stock saw the intraday high of $70.45 and lowest of $68.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.40, which means current price is +33.00% above from all time high which was touched on 11/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 804.94K shares, L reached a trading volume of 6165125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Loews Corp. [L]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for L shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on L stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Loews Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loews Corp. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for L stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for L in the course of the last twelve months was 6.05.

How has L stock performed recently?

Loews Corp. [L] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, L shares gained by 9.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for L stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.52 for Loews Corp. [L]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.02, while it was recorded at 69.18 for the last single week of trading, and 60.90 for the last 200 days.

Loews Corp. [L]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Loews Corp. [L] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.54. Loews Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.21.

Return on Total Capital for L is now 1.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Loews Corp. [L] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.43. Additionally, L Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Loews Corp. [L] managed to generate an average of $83,983 per employee.Loews Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Earnings analysis for Loews Corp. [L]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for L. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Loews Corp. go to 14.03%.

Insider trade positions for Loews Corp. [L]

The top three institutional holders of L stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in L stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in L stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.