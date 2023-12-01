Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] Stock trading around $591.04 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Lilly(Eli) & Co [NYSE: LLY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.68%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Exclusive Partnership With Lilly to Expand Lilly Gateway Labs to San Diego.

Alexandria and Lilly, which began their strategic relationship in 2008, are collaborating to support and accelerate the development of promising early-stage companies in the growing San Diego life science ecosystem.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced an exclusive partnership with longstanding tenant Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) to expand Lilly’s innovative Gateway Labs model to the San Diego life science cluster. Launched in 2019 by Lilly in the San Francisco Bay Area, Gateway Labs is a shared innovation accelerator designed to speed the discovery of innovative medicines by providing emerging biotechnology companies with mission-critical, flexible laboratories and essential, integrated nontechnical space; opportunities to collaborate with Lilly; and access to capital through Lilly and its venture network, including Alexandria Venture Investments. The new Gateway Labs site will be located in Alexandria’s University Town Center (UTC) submarket. The unique platform will help attract and accelerate the growth of the San Diego cluster’s next generation of leading life science companies.

Over the last 12 months, LLY stock rose by 62.40%. The one-year Lilly(Eli) & Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.43. The average equity rating for LLY stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $561.08 billion, with 950.18 million shares outstanding and 847.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, LLY stock reached a trading volume of 5656864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $631.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lilly(Eli) & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilly(Eli) & Co is set at 15.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 172.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

LLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 6.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 579.48, while it was recorded at 593.43 for the last single week of trading, and 470.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lilly[Eli] & Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +76.77. Lilly(Eli) & Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 31.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.48. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] managed to generate an average of $160,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Lilly(Eli) & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

LLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lilly(Eli) & Co go to 28.72%.

Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.