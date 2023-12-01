Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYK] stock Reiterated by Pivotal Research Group analyst, price target now $25

- Advertisements -

Liberty Global Ltd [NASDAQ: LBTYK] price plunged by -0.30 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Liberty Global Reports Q3 2023 Results.

Improved fixed revenue performance following price rises; return to positive U.K. broadband net adds and continued postpaid momentum.

Successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of Telenet; shares fully delisted mid-October.

A sum of 5698021 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.28M shares. Liberty Global Ltd shares reached a high of $16.90 and dropped to a low of $16.65 until finishing in the latest session at $16.84.

The one-year LBTYK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.62. The average equity rating for LBTYK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $25.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global Ltd is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBTYK in the course of the last twelve months was 3.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

LBTYK Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.18. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares dropped by -0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.36 for Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.47, while it was recorded at 16.87 for the last single week of trading, and 18.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liberty Global Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.14 and a Gross Margin at +25.72. Liberty Global Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYK is now 0.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.33. Additionally, LBTYK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYK] managed to generate an average of $58,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Liberty Global Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Liberty Global Ltd [LBTYK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LBTYK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LBTYK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LBTYK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.