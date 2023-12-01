Keysight Technologies Inc [KEYS] Stock trading around $135.89 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Keysight Technologies Inc [NYSE: KEYS] loss -1.44% or -1.99 points to close at $135.89 with a heavy trading volume of 3803858 shares. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Launch of the Tender Offer Filed by Keysight Technologies on ESI Group’s Shares.

Regulatory News:.

ESI Group SA (ISIN Code: FR 0004110310, Symbol: ESI) (“ESI Group”) announces today that the tender offer for the shares of ESI Group at a price of 155 euros per share initiated by Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), through its fully owned subsidiary Keysight Technologies Netherlands B.V. (“Keysight”) (the “Offer”) will be opened from December 1, 2023 (included) to January 8, 2024 (included).

It opened the trading session at $138.37, the shares rose to $138.78 and dropped to $135.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KEYS points out that the company has recorded -16.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, KEYS reached to a volume of 3803858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Keysight Technologies Inc [KEYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEYS shares is $160.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEYS stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Keysight Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keysight Technologies Inc is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEYS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.87.

Trading performance analysis for KEYS stock

Keysight Technologies Inc [KEYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, KEYS shares gained by 11.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for Keysight Technologies Inc [KEYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.70, while it was recorded at 136.50 for the last single week of trading, and 148.09 for the last 200 days.

Keysight Technologies Inc [KEYS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keysight Technologies Inc [KEYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.58 and a Gross Margin at +64.64. Keysight Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.34.

Return on Total Capital for KEYS is now 20.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keysight Technologies Inc [KEYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.53. Additionally, KEYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.76.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Keysight Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.35.

Keysight Technologies Inc [KEYS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keysight Technologies Inc go to 4.32%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Keysight Technologies Inc [KEYS]

The top three institutional holders of KEYS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KEYS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KEYS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.