Kellanova Co [K] fell -21.40% so far this year. What now?

Kellanova Co [NYSE: K] gained 1.70% on the last trading session, reaching $52.54 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 8:48 AM that Kellanova executive: Omni-commerce defines today’s shopper journey.

Kellanova – previously Kellogg Company – Vice President, Omni and E-Commerce, Manish Sharma recently discussed omni-commerce and why it is critical to today’s shopper and the future of business.

By Manish Sharma, Vice President, Omni and E-Commerce, Kellanova.

Kellanova Co represents 341.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.00 billion with the latest information. K stock price has been found in the range of $51.02 to $52.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, K reached a trading volume of 4266445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kellanova Co [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $57.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kellanova Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellanova Co is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 19.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for K stock

Kellanova Co [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.45 for Kellanova Co [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.50, while it was recorded at 52.49 for the last single week of trading, and 62.59 for the last 200 days.

Kellanova Co [K]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellanova Co [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.70 and a Gross Margin at +29.83. Kellanova Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.27.

Return on Total Capital for K is now 13.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kellanova Co [K] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.96. Additionally, K Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kellanova Co [K] managed to generate an average of $32,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Kellanova Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Kellanova Co [K]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellanova Co go to -0.49%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kellanova Co [K]

The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in K stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in K stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.