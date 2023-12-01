Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] moved up 1.02: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [NYSE: ICE] traded at a high on 11/30/23, posting a 1.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $113.84. The company report on November 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Announces Amendments to Private Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Black Knight InfoServ, LLC’s Outstanding 3.625% Senior Notes Due 2028.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) (“ICE”) announced today amendments to its previously announced private exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) and related consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) with respect to the outstanding 3.625% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “BK Notes”) issued by Black Knight InfoServ, LLC (“BK”), a wholly owned subsidiary of ICE.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ICE will not make any further amendments to the terms and conditions of, or the consideration offered in, or any extensions of, the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. If the Requisite Consent (as defined below) is not obtained by the earlier of (i) the Expiration Date (as defined below) and (ii) the termination of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation, the terms of the BK Notes will remain unchanged and BK will continue to be bound by the reporting covenant and the other covenants in the indenture under which the BK Notes were issued (the “Original BK Indenture”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6600728 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intercontinental Exchange Inc stands at 1.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.33%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for ICE stock reached $65.16 billion, with 572.36 million shares outstanding and 566.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 6600728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $130.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.83.

How has ICE stock performed recently?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.91, while it was recorded at 113.37 for the last single week of trading, and 109.48 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.10 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.22. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] managed to generate an average of $162,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc go to 5.93%.

Insider trade positions for Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]

The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ICE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ICE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.