Incyte Corp. [INCY] moved up 1.78: Why It’s Important

Incyte Corp. [NASDAQ: INCY] closed the trading session at $54.34 on 11/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.6264, while the highest price level was $54.53. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Incyte to Spotlight More Than 40 Hematology and Oncology Abstracts Including a Plenary Presentation at the ASH Annual Meeting.

– Sixteen oral presentations, as well as a plenary session and poster presentations, highlight new advances across eight of the Company’s medicines.

– Plenary Scientific Session will feature the full data from AGAVE-201 evaluating axatilimab, an anti-CSFR-1R monoclonal antibody, in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.35 percent and weekly performance of 1.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, INCY reached to a volume of 4012378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Incyte Corp. [INCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INCY shares is $75.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Incyte Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Incyte Corp. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for INCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for INCY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.86.

INCY stock trade performance evaluation

Incyte Corp. [INCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, INCY shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for Incyte Corp. [INCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.54, while it was recorded at 53.41 for the last single week of trading, and 64.35 for the last 200 days.

Incyte Corp. [INCY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Incyte Corp. [INCY] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +92.54. Incyte Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Total Capital for INCY is now 14.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Incyte Corp. [INCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.27. Additionally, INCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Incyte Corp. [INCY] managed to generate an average of $146,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Incyte Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.86 and a Current Ratio set at 3.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Incyte Corp. [INCY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Incyte Corp. go to 15.00%.

Incyte Corp. [INCY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of INCY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INCY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INCY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.