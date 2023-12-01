Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] Revenue clocked in at $583.92 million, up 12.86% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Holly Energy Partners L.P. [NYSE: HEP] price plunged by -0.78 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM that TortoiseEcofin Announces Constituent Changes Due to Corporate Action.

TortoiseEcofin today announced that Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) will be removed from the Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP) and the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP) as a result of the approved acquisition by HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE:DINO). Due to the acquisition, HEP will be removed from indices at market open on Friday, December 1, 2023.

For the Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP), HEP will be removed with a special rebalancing.

A sum of 17217164 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 500.14K shares. Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares reached a high of $20.85 and dropped to a low of $20.33 until finishing in the latest session at $20.45.

The one-year HEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.05. The average equity rating for HEP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEP shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Holly Energy Partners L.P. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for HEP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

HEP Stock Performance Analysis:

Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, HEP shares dropped by -3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.44 for Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.24, while it was recorded at 20.83 for the last single week of trading, and 19.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Holly Energy Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.76 and a Gross Margin at +43.43. Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.60.

Return on Total Capital for HEP is now 9.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.69. Additionally, HEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] managed to generate an average of $535,266 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Holly Energy Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

HEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Holly Energy Partners L.P. go to -1.20%.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. [HEP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.