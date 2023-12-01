Green Giant Inc [GGE] Revenue clocked in at $1.87 million, down -93.64% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Green Giant Inc [NASDAQ: GGE] closed the trading session at $0.18 on 11/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1573, while the highest price level was $1.70. The company report on March 2, 2023 at 9:37 AM that Green Giant Energy Texas and ACE Green Recycling Plan to Develop Lithium-ion Recycling Facility in Texas.

GGE enters into LOI to invest $6 million as part of long-term deal to improve lithium-ion battery recycling in U.S.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) (“GGE”, “Green Giant” or the “Company”), today announced that ACE Green Recycling Inc. (ACE), an innovative recycling platform for battery materials, and Green Giant Energy Texas Inc. (GGE Texas), a subsidiary of GGE, entered into a letter of intent (LOI) for a strategic partnership to build a commercial lithium-ion battery recycling plant in the greater Houston area and boost sustainable battery recycling in North America.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -93.64 percent and weekly performance of -77.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -91.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -82.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -83.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 86.14K shares, GGE reached to a volume of 76120477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Giant Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Green Giant Inc [GGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -77.38. With this latest performance, GGE shares dropped by -82.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.50 for Green Giant Inc [GGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0089, while it was recorded at 1.0890 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8044 for the last 200 days.

Green Giant Inc [GGE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Green Giant Inc [GGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -308.41 and a Gross Margin at +39.49. Green Giant Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1191.88.

Return on Total Capital for GGE is now -10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Green Giant Inc [GGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.72. Additionally, GGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Green Giant Inc [GGE] managed to generate an average of -$1,201,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Green Giant Inc [GGE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GGE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GGE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GGE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.