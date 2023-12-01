Goldman lifts Geron Corp. [GERN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Geron Corp. [NASDAQ: GERN] closed the trading session at $1.93 on 11/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.89, while the highest price level was $2.03. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Geron Corporation Announces Appointment of Gaurav Aggarwal, M.D., to its Board of Directors.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Gaurav Aggarwal, M.D., to the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Aggarwal has been a prominent investor in the life sciences sector for more than two decades and has a history of expertise in financial and corporate strategy, as well as business development, in companies with which he has been affiliated at both an operational and board level.

“Gaurav brings extensive strategic leadership to Geron, and we believe his demonstrated track record in both corporate strategy and capital formation will add tremendous value as we look forward to a potential commercial launch in 2024,” said Dr. John Scarlett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.25 percent and weekly performance of -1.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, GERN reached to a volume of 6579933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Geron Corp. [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Geron Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3275.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

GERN stock trade performance evaluation

Geron Corp. [GERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for Geron Corp. [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9048, while it was recorded at 1.9340 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5526 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corp. [GERN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corp. [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23246.64 and a Gross Margin at -45.64. Geron Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23808.89.

Return on Total Capital for GERN is now -87.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geron Corp. [GERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.69. Additionally, GERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geron Corp. [GERN] managed to generate an average of -$1,326,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Geron Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.75 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Geron Corp. [GERN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corp. go to 5.00%.

Geron Corp. [GERN]: Institutional Ownership

