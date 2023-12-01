Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] Is Currently -0.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Global Net Lease Inc [NYSE: GNL] loss -0.34% or -0.03 points to close at $8.78 with a heavy trading volume of 7136700 shares. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Global Net Lease Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Closed Transformational Merger and Internalization Creating Third Largest Publicly Listed Net Lease REIT with a Global PresenceExceeded Initial Synergy Estimate of $54 Million by $2 Million Based on 19 days of Lower Than Expected G&A Expenses1Third Quarter Results Reflect Only 19 Days of Results Post Completion of the Merger and Internalization Leased Over 1.8 Million Square Feet in the Third Quarter, $17 Million of Net New Straight-Line Rent Continued Leasing Momentum with a Renewal Spread of 5% Across the PortfolioThird Quarter Liquidity of $319.4 million.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $8.84, the shares rose to $8.84 and dropped to $8.495, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GNL points out that the company has recorded -9.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, GNL reached to a volume of 7136700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Global Net Lease Inc [GNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNL shares is $12.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Global Net Lease Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Net Lease Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNL in the course of the last twelve months was 27.97.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for GNL stock

Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, GNL shares gained by 10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.28 for Global Net Lease Inc [GNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.57, while it was recorded at 8.75 for the last single week of trading, and 10.68 for the last 200 days.

Global Net Lease Inc [GNL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.73 and a Gross Margin at +40.41. Global Net Lease Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.92.

Return on Total Capital for GNL is now 3.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.74. Additionally, GNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] managed to generate an average of $11,084,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,636.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Global Net Lease Inc [GNL]

The top three institutional holders of GNL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GNL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GNL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.