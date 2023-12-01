Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] is 9.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [NYSE: GOTU] traded at a high on 11/30/23, posting a 10.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.59. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 4:04 AM that Gaotu Techedu Announces Third Quarter of 2023 Unaudited Financial Results and the Upsizing of Share Repurchase Program.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) (“Gaotu” or the “Company”), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6469813 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stands at 8.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.77%.

The market cap for GOTU stock reached $393.94 million, with 152.10 million shares outstanding and 152.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, GOTU reached a trading volume of 6469813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $2.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

- Advertisements -

How has GOTU stock performed recently?

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, GOTU shares gained by 15.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.95 for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 3.17 for the last 200 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.73 and a Gross Margin at +71.94. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.53.

Return on Total Capital for GOTU is now -3.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.67. Additionally, GOTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] managed to generate an average of $489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.36 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Earnings analysis for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR go to 16.03%.

Insider trade positions for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]

The top three institutional holders of GOTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GOTU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GOTU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.