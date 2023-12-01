For HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO], Analyst sees a rise to $65. What next?

- Advertisements -

HF Sinclair Corp. [NYSE: DINO] loss -0.47% on the last trading session, reaching $52.48 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM that TortoiseEcofin Announces Constituent Changes Due to Corporate Action.

TortoiseEcofin today announced that Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) will be removed from the Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP) and the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP) as a result of the approved acquisition by HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE:DINO). Due to the acquisition, HEP will be removed from indices at market open on Friday, December 1, 2023.

For the Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP), HEP will be removed with a special rebalancing.

HF Sinclair Corp. represents 197.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.43 billion with the latest information. DINO stock price has been found in the range of $51.89 to $53.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, DINO reached a trading volume of 8421696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DINO shares is $62.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DINO stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for HF Sinclair Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HF Sinclair Corp. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for DINO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for DINO stock

HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, DINO shares dropped by -5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.19 for HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.83, while it was recorded at 53.56 for the last single week of trading, and 50.32 for the last 200 days.

HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.84 and a Gross Margin at +11.82. HF Sinclair Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.57.

Return on Total Capital for DINO is now 35.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.25. Additionally, DINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO] managed to generate an average of $553,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.42.HF Sinclair Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DINO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HF Sinclair Corp. go to -14.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at HF Sinclair Corp. [DINO]

The top three institutional holders of DINO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.8 million shares, which is approximately 8.2579% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 19.1 million shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently holding shares with ownership of approximately 5.7994%.