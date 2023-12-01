For Hercules Capital Inc [HTGC], Analyst sees a rise to $17. What next?

- Advertisements -

Hercules Capital Inc [NYSE: HTGC] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.66 during the day while it closed the day at $15.45. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Hercules Capital Receives SBA “Green Light” Letter to Submit Its Fourth SBIC License Application.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the largest and leading specialty financing provider to innovative venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, today announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) has issued a “green light” letter inviting Hercules to submit an application to obtain a license to form and operate a fourth Small Business Investment Company (“SBIC”) subsidiary, following the Company’s recent presentation to the SBA committee.

“Our long-standing partnership with the SBIC program remains an important and strategic component to maintaining a highly liquid and diversified balance sheet and it provides us with further flexibility to be able to continue to support small and growth-oriented businesses,” said Scott Bluestein, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Hercules Capital. “We are extremely pleased to receive the ‘green light’ letter from the SBA. A fourth SBIC license would enable us to continue to fund the needs of many innovative technology and life sciences companies seeking growth capital while helping to maintain our overall blended cost of capital by accessing favorable long-term financing.”.

Hercules Capital Inc stock has also loss -0.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HTGC stock has declined by -5.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.86% and gained 19.33% year-on date.

The market cap for HTGC stock reached $2.34 billion, with 151.14 million shares outstanding and 148.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 892.48K shares, HTGC reached a trading volume of 5694897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hercules Capital Inc [HTGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTGC shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Hercules Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hercules Capital Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTGC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.31.

HTGC stock trade performance evaluation

Hercules Capital Inc [HTGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, HTGC shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for Hercules Capital Inc [HTGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.85, while it was recorded at 15.57 for the last single week of trading, and 15.02 for the last 200 days.

Hercules Capital Inc [HTGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hercules Capital Inc [HTGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.47 and a Gross Margin at +97.60. Hercules Capital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.78.

Return on Total Capital for HTGC is now 5.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hercules Capital Inc [HTGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.73. Additionally, HTGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hercules Capital Inc [HTGC] managed to generate an average of $998,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hercules Capital Inc [HTGC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hercules Capital Inc go to 5.00%.

Hercules Capital Inc [HTGC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HTGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HTGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HTGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.