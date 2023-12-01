For Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. [EXPD], Analyst sees a rise to $110. What next?

- Advertisements -

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. [NYSE: EXPD] traded at a high on 11/30/23, posting a 0.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $120.34. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Expeditors Announces Listing Transfer to New York Stock Exchange.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced that it is transferring the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). Expeditors’ common stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, and will continue to be traded under its current ticker symbol “EXPD.” Expeditors’ common stock is expected to continue to trade on Nasdaq until the close of the market on Monday, November 20, 2023.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“After 40+ years dedicated to our people, our communities, and our shareholders, we believe it is fitting that we align ourselves with the New York Stock Exchange, which has been the exchange of choice for so many of the world’s leading publicly traded corporations for more than 200 years,” said Jeffrey S. Musser, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to partnering with the NYSE as we continue to grow our company and generate long-term value for our shareholders.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4836423 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. stands at 1.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.99%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for EXPD stock reached $17.50 billion, with 154.31 million shares outstanding and 144.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, EXPD reached a trading volume of 4836423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. [EXPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPD shares is $104.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPD stock is a recommendation set at 3.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.97.

How has EXPD stock performed recently?

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. [EXPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, EXPD shares gained by 10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.76 for Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. [EXPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.99, while it was recorded at 119.23 for the last single week of trading, and 114.64 for the last 200 days.

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. [EXPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. [EXPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.69 and a Gross Margin at +13.95. Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.95.

Return on Total Capital for EXPD is now 48.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. [EXPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.67. Additionally, EXPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. [EXPD] managed to generate an average of $68,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.57.Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.97.

Earnings analysis for Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. [EXPD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. go to -14.30%.

Insider trade positions for Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. [EXPD]

The top three institutional holders of EXPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EXPD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EXPD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.