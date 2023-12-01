For Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW], Analyst sees a drop to $87. What next?

- Advertisements -

Arrow Electronics Inc. [NYSE: ARW] loss -0.85% or -1.02 points to close at $118.56 with a heavy trading volume of 7110601 shares. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 3:45 PM that Arrow Electronics Announces First-of-Kind Smart Home Project With Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver.

Arrow Electronics and Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver are collaborating on a new community of affordable homes that for the first time will feature innovative smart home technologies.

Lessons learned in this new development can inform smart home designs in appropriate locations throughout Habitat’s worldwide operations in more than seventy countries.

It opened the trading session at $120.20, the shares rose to $120.223 and dropped to $117.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARW points out that the company has recorded -5.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 482.90K shares, ARW reached to a volume of 7110601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARW shares is $128.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARW stock is a recommendation set at 3.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Arrow Electronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrow Electronics Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARW in the course of the last twelve months was 14.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for ARW stock

Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, ARW shares gained by 4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.43, while it was recorded at 119.33 for the last single week of trading, and 125.04 for the last 200 days.

Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.61 and a Gross Margin at +12.52. Arrow Electronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for ARW is now 23.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.37. Additionally, ARW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW] managed to generate an average of $63,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Arrow Electronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arrow Electronics Inc. go to -10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Arrow Electronics Inc. [ARW]

The top three institutional holders of ARW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ARW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ARW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.