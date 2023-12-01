Ferroglobe Plc [GSM] Stock trading around $5.79 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Ferroglobe Plc [NASDAQ: GSM] gained 7.62% on the last trading session, reaching $5.79 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Ferroglobe Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Ferroglobe Plc represents 188.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.09 billion with the latest information. GSM stock price has been found in the range of $5.33 to $5.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 957.02K shares, GSM reached a trading volume of 4467335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ferroglobe Plc [GSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSM shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ferroglobe Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ferroglobe Plc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for GSM stock

Ferroglobe Plc [GSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.21. With this latest performance, GSM shares gained by 27.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.44 for Ferroglobe Plc [GSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 5.25 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Ferroglobe Plc [GSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ferroglobe Plc [GSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.95 and a Gross Margin at +35.28. Ferroglobe Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.95.

Return on Total Capital for GSM is now 50.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 52.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 101.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ferroglobe Plc [GSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.35. Additionally, GSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ferroglobe Plc [GSM] managed to generate an average of $126,892 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Ferroglobe Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Ferroglobe Plc [GSM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ferroglobe Plc go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ferroglobe Plc [GSM]

The top three institutional holders of GSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.