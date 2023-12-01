Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC] is 11.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Enlink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] jumped around 0.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.67 at the close of the session, up 2.47%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM that BKV and EnLink Midstream Commence First Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project in the Barnett Shale.

BKV Corporation (BKV) and EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) announced today the initial injection of carbon dioxide (CO2) waste generated from EnLink’s Bridgeport natural gas processing plant, and neighboring operations, at BKV’s Barnett Zero carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) facility, marking a major step toward reducing CO2 emissions associated with BKV’s natural gas production in north Texas’ Barnett Shale. Barnett Zero is one of the first purpose-drilled, Class II commercial carbon sequestration well injecting CO2 waste from natural gas processing plants in the United States, and with the initial injection, BKV and EnLink will be among the first energy companies to have commercial carbon capture and sequestration operations in the nation.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EnLink will transport the natural gas produced by BKV in the Barnett to its natural gas processing plant in Bridgeport, Texas, where the CO2 waste stream will be captured and transported to a BKV facility, compressed, and then sequestered via BKV’s nearby underground injection control well. The project is forecasted to achieve an average sequestration rate of up to approximately 210,000 metric tons of CO2e per year over the course of the project life. The initial CO2 injection at the Barnett Zero facility recently commenced operations safely and ahead of schedule.

Enlink Midstream LLC stock is now 11.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENLC Stock saw the intraday high of $13.75 and lowest of $13.388 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.58, which means current price is +61.68% above from all time high which was touched on 11/30/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, ENLC reached a trading volume of 4289527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLC shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLC stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pickering Energy Partners have made an estimate for Enlink Midstream LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enlink Midstream LLC is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENLC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENLC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

How has ENLC stock performed recently?

Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, ENLC shares gained by 11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.23 for Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.52, while it was recorded at 13.27 for the last single week of trading, and 11.31 for the last 200 days.

Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +8.30. Enlink Midstream LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.79.

Return on Total Capital for ENLC is now 8.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 368.64. Additionally, ENLC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 366.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC] managed to generate an average of $319,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Enlink Midstream LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Insider trade positions for Enlink Midstream LLC [ENLC]

The top three institutional holders of ENLC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ENLC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ENLC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.