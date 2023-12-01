Douglas Elliman Inc [DOUG] Revenue clocked in at $949.36 million, down -49.69% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Douglas Elliman Inc [NYSE: DOUG] closed the trading session at $1.95 on 11/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.80, while the highest price level was $2.06. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Douglas Elliman | Knight Frank Launch joint Affiliate Alliance with The Isles Group in The Bahamas.

Douglas Elliman | Knight Frank announced today a new affiliate partner for luxury real estate in the Bahamas. While Douglas Elliman and Knight Frank have shared a formal global alliance for more than a decade, this new affiliate platform, beginning with The Isles Group, is the first-of-its-kind affiliation between one of the largest independent brokerages in the U.S. and its UK-headquartered international partner. It heralds Douglas Elliman’s arrival to the Caribbean property market and Knight Frank’s expansion. Headquartered in Nassau, The Isles Group is a full-service, luxury real estate company active in the key markets of the Bahamas where neither brokerage currently operates.

Through their longstanding partnership, Douglas Elliman | Knight Frank comprise the world’s largest privately-owned global property network, with broad visibility and in-depth insights on prime property, major investments, high-net-worth individuals ($1M+) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals ($30M+) at the highest echelon of international real estate. With almost $100 million of sales under their belt within the past 30 days, The Isles Group is well-positioned to tap into the global brands’ formidable marketing and public relations resources, as well as their vast network of agents around the world.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.69 percent and weekly performance of 18.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 510.80K shares, DOUG reached to a volume of 4949605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Douglas Elliman Inc [DOUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOUG shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Douglas Elliman Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Elliman Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

DOUG stock trade performance evaluation

Douglas Elliman Inc [DOUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.90. With this latest performance, DOUG shares gained by 10.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.73 for Douglas Elliman Inc [DOUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9452, while it was recorded at 1.7540 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5556 for the last 200 days.

Douglas Elliman Inc [DOUG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Douglas Elliman Inc [DOUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.15 and a Gross Margin at +18.78. Douglas Elliman Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.55.

Return on Total Capital for DOUG is now -0.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Douglas Elliman Inc [DOUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.11. Additionally, DOUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Douglas Elliman Inc [DOUG] managed to generate an average of -$6,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.01.

Douglas Elliman Inc [DOUG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DOUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DOUG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DOUG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.