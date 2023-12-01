Discover Financial Services [DFS] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $99

- Advertisements -

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.55%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 4:40 PM that Discover Financial Services to Explore Sale of Discover Student Loans Portfolio.

Company to Pursue Transfer of Servicing to Third-Party Provider and Plans to Cease Student Loan Originations February 1, 2024.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has authorized Discover management to explore the sale of the Discover Student Loans portfolio and the transfer of servicing of these loans to a third-party provider as it pursues strategic alternatives for the Discover Student Loans business.

Over the last 12 months, DFS stock dropped by -14.33%. The one-year Discover Financial Services stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.64. The average equity rating for DFS stock is currently 2.04, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.26 billion, with 267.38 million shares outstanding and 248.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, DFS stock reached a trading volume of 5697289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Discover Financial Services [DFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $101.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.07.

DFS Stock Performance Analysis:

Discover Financial Services [DFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.55. With this latest performance, DFS shares gained by 13.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.24 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.31, while it was recorded at 88.26 for the last single week of trading, and 98.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Discover Financial Services Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.75. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.72.

Return on Total Capital for DFS is now 17.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.82. Additionally, DFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Discover Financial Services [DFS] managed to generate an average of $216,139 per employee.Discover Financial Services’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

DFS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Discover Financial Services go to 6.90%.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.