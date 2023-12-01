Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] Revenue clocked in at $5.34 billion, up 38.41% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Digital Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: DLR] gained 0.42% or 0.58 points to close at $138.78 with a heavy trading volume of 4633443 shares. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:38 PM that Digital Realty Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Common and Preferred Stock.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Common Stock Digital Realty’s board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.22 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2023. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on January 19, 2024.

It opened the trading session at $137.84, the shares rose to $139.00 and dropped to $136.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DLR points out that the company has recorded 32.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -60.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, DLR reached to a volume of 4633443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $126.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

Trading performance analysis for DLR stock

Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 11.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.22 for Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.63, while it was recorded at 137.57 for the last single week of trading, and 112.91 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.10 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Digital Realty Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.05.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.76. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] managed to generate an average of $110,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc go to -8.58%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]

The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.