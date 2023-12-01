Deutsche Bank lifts Chubb Limited [CB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Chubb Limited [NYSE: CB] price surged by 1.93 percent to reach at $4.35. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM that Chubb Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.86 per share, payable on January 5, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023. The dividend will be payable out of legal reserves and will be made in United States dollars by the company’s transfer agent, as described in the Chubb Limited 2023 proxy statement. This will be the third installment as approved by the company’s shareholders on May 17, 2023.

About ChubbChubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

A sum of 5225911 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.74M shares. Chubb Limited shares reached a high of $230.295 and dropped to a low of $224.51 until finishing in the latest session at $229.43.

The one-year CB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.72. The average equity rating for CB stock is currently 1.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chubb Limited [CB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CB shares is $245.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CB stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Chubb Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chubb Limited is set at 3.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.98.

CB Stock Performance Analysis:

Chubb Limited [CB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, CB shares gained by 6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.03 for Chubb Limited [CB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 215.80, while it was recorded at 226.98 for the last single week of trading, and 202.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chubb Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chubb Limited [CB] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.74. Chubb Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.32.

Return on Total Capital for CB is now 6.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chubb Limited [CB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.11. Additionally, CB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chubb Limited [CB] managed to generate an average of $156,265 per employee.Chubb Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chubb Limited go to 17.70%.

Chubb Limited [CB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.