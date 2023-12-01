Cognex Corp. [CGNX] moved up 0.24: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Cognex Corp. [NASDAQ: CGNX] closed the trading session at $37.70 on 11/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.11, while the highest price level was $38.31. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 6:06 AM that Cognex Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

“We delivered third quarter revenue, gross margin and operating expenses in line with our guidance,” said Robert J. Willett, CEO of Cognex. “Business conditions continue to be difficult. The operating environment remains similar to what we saw last quarter across each of our end markets.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.97 percent and weekly performance of 2.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, CGNX reached to a volume of 10263434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cognex Corp. [CGNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGNX shares is $43.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Cognex Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognex Corp. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for CGNX in the course of the last twelve months was 44.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

CGNX stock trade performance evaluation

Cognex Corp. [CGNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, CGNX shares gained by 4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Cognex Corp. [CGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.20, while it was recorded at 37.18 for the last single week of trading, and 47.37 for the last 200 days.

Cognex Corp. [CGNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognex Corp. [CGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.70 and a Gross Margin at +71.75. Cognex Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.42.

Return on Total Capital for CGNX is now 18.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognex Corp. [CGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.76. Additionally, CGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognex Corp. [CGNX] managed to generate an average of $88,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cognex Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cognex Corp. [CGNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognex Corp. go to 2.97%.

Cognex Corp. [CGNX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CGNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CGNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CGNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.