Citigroup lifts Linde Plc. [LIN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Linde Plc. [NASDAQ: LIN] gained 0.58% on the last trading session, reaching $413.77 price per share at the time. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Linde Recognized as Sustainability Leader by S&P Global.

Linde (Nasdaq:LIN) announced today that it has been recognized by S&P Global as a sustainability leader, achieving the highest score of any industrial gas company in the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)*.

The S&P Global CSA is an annual sustainability benchmark, which also serves as a basis for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, S&P 500 ESG and other sustainability indices. Companies are assessed on all aspects of corporate ESG performance and policies, in line with the latest standards of international best practice.

Linde Plc. represents 492.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $200.63 billion with the latest information. LIN stock price has been found in the range of $409.79 to $416.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, LIN reached a trading volume of 4023773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Linde Plc. [LIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIN shares is $429.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Linde Plc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Linde Plc. is set at 5.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for LIN in the course of the last twelve months was 39.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for LIN stock

Linde Plc. [LIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, LIN shares gained by 8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.09 for Linde Plc. [LIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 385.64, while it was recorded at 412.58 for the last single week of trading, and 371.24 for the last 200 days.

Linde Plc. [LIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Linde Plc. [LIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.36 and a Gross Margin at +29.10. Linde Plc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.14.

Linde Plc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Linde Plc. [LIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Linde Plc. go to 12.01%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Linde Plc. [LIN]

The top three institutional holders of LIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.