Cerus Corp. [CERS] moved down -9.55: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Cerus Corp. [NASDAQ: CERS] price plunged by -9.55 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Cerus Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) announced today that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

William “Obi” Greenman, Cerus’ president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at The Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14th, at 4:10 p.m. EST, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available here. A replay will be available after the event.

A sum of 5987664 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.10M shares. Cerus Corp. shares reached a high of $1.89 and dropped to a low of $1.60 until finishing in the latest session at $1.61.

- Advertisements -

The one-year CERS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.92. The average equity rating for CERS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerus Corp. [CERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CERS shares is $4.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Cerus Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerus Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

CERS Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerus Corp. [CERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, CERS shares gained by 15.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.13 for Cerus Corp. [CERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5065, while it was recorded at 1.6660 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1717 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cerus Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerus Corp. [CERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.24 and a Gross Margin at +52.20. Cerus Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.40.

Return on Total Capital for CERS is now -36.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerus Corp. [CERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.03. Additionally, CERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerus Corp. [CERS] managed to generate an average of -$138,443 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Cerus Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.88.

Cerus Corp. [CERS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CERS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CERS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CERS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.