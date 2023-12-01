BofA Securities lifts W.R. Berkley Corp. [WRB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

W.R. Berkley Corp. [NYSE: WRB] jumped around 1.98 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $72.55 at the close of the session, up 2.81%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at the 2023 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) announced today that W. Robert Berkley, Jr., its president and chief executive officer, will present at the 2023 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. eastern time.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com. Please log on at least ten minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website within 24 hours and remain accessible for approximately 180 days.

W.R. Berkley Corp. stock is now 1.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WRB Stock saw the intraday high of $72.75 and lowest of $70.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.88, which means current price is +30.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, WRB reached a trading volume of 6059304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about W.R. Berkley Corp. [WRB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRB shares is $74.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRB stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for W.R. Berkley Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W.R. Berkley Corp. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.14.

How has WRB stock performed recently?

W.R. Berkley Corp. [WRB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, WRB shares gained by 7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.39 for W.R. Berkley Corp. [WRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.68, while it was recorded at 71.58 for the last single week of trading, and 62.49 for the last 200 days.

W.R. Berkley Corp. [WRB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

W.R. Berkley Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.48.

Earnings analysis for W.R. Berkley Corp. [WRB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for W.R. Berkley Corp. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for W.R. Berkley Corp. [WRB]

The top three institutional holders of WRB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WRB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WRB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.