BofA Securities lifts Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Generac Holdings Inc [NYSE: GNRC] surged by $1.47 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $118.82 during the day while it closed the day at $117.07. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM that U.S. Department of Energy Announces Generac Power Systems as Part of a $440 Million Commitment to Install Rooftop Solar and Batteries in Puerto Rico’s Most Vulnerable Communities.

Generac selected to negotiate its proposal to provide low-income single-family households with solar PV and battery storage.

Generac Power Systems, Inc., (NYSE: GNRC) a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, announced the company has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as one of several qualified vendors to enter award negotiations as part of an up to $440 million investment from the Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund. This funding will support residential solar and battery storage systems for up to 40,000 vulnerable Puerto Rican households with installations to potentially start in the spring of 2024.

Generac Holdings Inc stock has also gained 4.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNRC stock has declined by -1.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.09% and gained 16.30% year-on date.

The market cap for GNRC stock reached $7.19 billion, with 61.42 million shares outstanding and 60.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, GNRC reached a trading volume of 4661811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $136.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNRC in the course of the last twelve months was 34.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

GNRC stock trade performance evaluation

Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.24. With this latest performance, GNRC shares gained by 39.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.42 for Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.77, while it was recorded at 114.42 for the last single week of trading, and 114.97 for the last 200 days.

Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.43 and a Gross Margin at +31.08. Generac Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.67.

Return on Total Capital for GNRC is now 15.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.99. Additionally, GNRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC] managed to generate an average of $36,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Generac Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 2.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc go to -1.44%.

Generac Holdings Inc [GNRC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GNRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GNRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GNRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.