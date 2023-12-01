Bio-Key International Inc. [BKYI] Is Currently 26.62 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Bio-Key International Inc. [NASDAQ: BKYI] price surged by 26.62 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 7:58 AM that BIO-key Showcasing Unique Identity, Authentication Innovations to Executives at Invite-Only Boston Cybersecurity Summit.

Highlighting phoneless, tokenless, passwordless and lower cost phish resistant security options.

A sum of 12149531 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.10M shares. Bio-Key International Inc. shares reached a high of $0.246 and dropped to a low of $0.1629 until finishing in the latest session at $0.22.

The one-year BKYI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.0. The average equity rating for BKYI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bio-Key International Inc. [BKYI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKYI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKYI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Bio-Key International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bio-Key International Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

BKYI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bio-Key International Inc. [BKYI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.38. With this latest performance, BKYI shares gained by 7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.19 for Bio-Key International Inc. [BKYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3103, while it was recorded at 0.1776 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6084 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bio-Key International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bio-Key International Inc. [BKYI] shares currently have an operating margin of -112.73 and a Gross Margin at +70.95. Bio-Key International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -145.74.

Return on Total Capital for BKYI is now -62.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -90.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bio-Key International Inc. [BKYI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.46. Additionally, BKYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.70.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Bio-Key International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Bio-Key International Inc. [BKYI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BKYI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BKYI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BKYI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.