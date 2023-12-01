Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] Stock trading around $229.92 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.33% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.53%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM that ADP Canada Happiness@Work Index: Workers in Canada are Happier as the Holiday Season Nears.

November sees an overall increase in satisfaction for workers across Canada, with Québec reclaiming the top spot as the happiest region.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The ADP Canada monthly Happiness@Work Index (“Index”) sees workers in Canada happier in November. Boomers (7.2/10) continue to hold the top spot as the happiest generation for the 9th consecutive month, while Québec (7.0/10) reclaims their title as the happiest region from British-Columbia (6.9/10).

Over the last 12 months, ADP stock dropped by -10.56%. The one-year Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.68. The average equity rating for ADP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for the stock reached $94.57 billion, with 412.10 million shares outstanding and 409.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, ADP stock reached a trading volume of 4351208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $241.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 26.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

ADP Stock Performance Analysis:

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, ADP shares gained by 5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.64 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 234.04, while it was recorded at 229.58 for the last single week of trading, and 228.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Automatic Data Processing Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.02 and a Gross Margin at +48.89. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.94.

Return on Total Capital for ADP is now 65.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 101.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.91. Additionally, ADP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] managed to generate an average of $54,159 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

ADP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 11.14%.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.