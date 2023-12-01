Atmos Energy Corp. [ATO] gain 1.55% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Atmos Energy Corp. [NYSE: ATO] closed the trading session at $113.81 on 11/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $111.17, while the highest price level was $113.88. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM that Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2023; Initiates Fiscal 2024 Guidance; Raises Dividend.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) today reported consolidated results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended September 30, 2023.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.55 percent and weekly performance of 0.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 955.68K shares, ATO reached to a volume of 10055828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atmos Energy Corp. [ATO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATO shares is $120.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Atmos Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atmos Energy Corp. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATO in the course of the last twelve months was 25.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

- Advertisements -

ATO stock trade performance evaluation

Atmos Energy Corp. [ATO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, ATO shares gained by 5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for Atmos Energy Corp. [ATO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.08, while it was recorded at 112.60 for the last single week of trading, and 114.37 for the last 200 days.

Atmos Energy Corp. [ATO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atmos Energy Corp. [ATO] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.96 and a Gross Margin at +34.01. Atmos Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.71.

Return on Total Capital for ATO is now 5.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atmos Energy Corp. [ATO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.53. Additionally, ATO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atmos Energy Corp. [ATO] managed to generate an average of $176,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Atmos Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atmos Energy Corp. [ATO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atmos Energy Corp. go to 7.50%.

Atmos Energy Corp. [ATO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ATO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ATO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ATO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.