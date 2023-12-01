Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] moved down -26.85: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ARWR] closed the trading session at $21.20 on 11/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.16, while the highest price level was $28.32. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal 2023 Year End Results.

– Conference Call and Webcast Today, November 29, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. The company is hosting a conference call today, November 29, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.73 percent and weekly performance of -26.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 993.88K shares, ARWR reached to a volume of 5964694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARWR shares is $51.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARWR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77.

ARWR stock trade performance evaluation

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.80. With this latest performance, ARWR shares dropped by -13.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.10 for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.32, while it was recorded at 27.39 for the last single week of trading, and 30.53 for the last 200 days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.39 and a Gross Margin at +95.72. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.39.

Return on Total Capital for ARWR is now -38.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.47. Additionally, ARWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] managed to generate an average of -$443,484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.98 and a Current Ratio set at 3.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 7.33%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ARWR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ARWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ARWR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ARWR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.