Applovin Corp [APP] is 255.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Applovin Corp [NASDAQ: APP] closed the trading session at $37.48 on 11/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.0437, while the highest price level was $39.50. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 8:03 AM that Adjust Report Finds SKAN 4 Migration Leads To Decreased Cost Per Acquisition And Increased Conversion Rates on TikTok.

SKAN 4’s elongated attribution timeframe resulted in a 37% improvement in CPAs and 220% in CVRs for apps in TikTok’s beta testing.

Leading measurement and analytics company Adjust, in partnership with TikTok, today released Mastering SKAN 4: The essentials for iOS success to arm mobile marketers with the knowledge to scale SKAdNetwork (SKAN) campaigns on iOS. From beta tests of 37 apps across the US, UK and Japan, TikTok found that SKAN 4’s elongated 35-day attribution window – in contrast to SKAN 3’s 1-3 day window – has led to a higher volume of recorded conversions, facilitating a more comprehensive and precise evaluation of campaign effectiveness. When considering all additional conversion values and their impact on performance results, TikTok saw an overall improvement of 37% in cost per acquisition and a remarkable 220% improvement in conversion rates.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 255.94 percent and weekly performance of -4.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, APP reached to a volume of 4033784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applovin Corp [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $50.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Applovin Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applovin Corp is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

APP stock trade performance evaluation

Applovin Corp [APP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 178.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.40 for Applovin Corp [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.11, while it was recorded at 38.76 for the last single week of trading, and 28.24 for the last 200 days.

Applovin Corp [APP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applovin Corp [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.64 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. Applovin Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.37.

Return on Total Capital for APP is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applovin Corp [APP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.92. Additionally, APP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applovin Corp [APP] managed to generate an average of -$112,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Applovin Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

Applovin Corp [APP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in APP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in APP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.