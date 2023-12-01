Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMPE] Is Currently 193.89 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMEX: AMPE] surged by $3.8 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.47 during the day while it closed the day at $5.76. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 64 Day 2 on November 2 Register Now.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc stock has also gained 172.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMPE stock has inclined by 46.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.73% and gained 27.89% year-on date.

The market cap for AMPE stock reached $4.78 million, with 0.76 million shares outstanding and 0.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.89K shares, AMPE reached a trading volume of 19316462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPE shares is $600.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.64 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.71.

AMPE stock trade performance evaluation

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 172.99. With this latest performance, AMPE shares gained by 133.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.92 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9600, while it was recorded at 2.7600 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3700 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -100.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.21. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$1,256,692 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.31 and a Current Ratio set at 3.31.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc [AMPE]: Institutional Ownership

