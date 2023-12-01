Albemarle Corp. [ALB] is -44.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Albemarle Corp. [NYSE: ALB] loss -1.71% on the last trading session, reaching $121.27 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM that ALBEMARLE ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS AND COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, today announced that Cynthia Lima has been promoted to senior vice president, chief external affairs and communications officer.

“We operate in an increasingly interconnected world, where our ability to engage with key stakeholders and the communities where we live and work is critical to our success,” said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. “Cynthia’s leadership in navigating complex global issues across our footprint is evident today and will be increasingly valued as Albemarle continues to grow.”.

Albemarle Corp. represents 117.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.23 billion with the latest information. ALB stock price has been found in the range of $118.80 to $124.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, ALB reached a trading volume of 4046630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albemarle Corp. [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $187.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Albemarle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corp. is set at 6.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALB in the course of the last twelve months was 30.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for ALB stock

Albemarle Corp. [ALB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.20. With this latest performance, ALB shares dropped by -4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.91 for Albemarle Corp. [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.53, while it was recorded at 123.64 for the last single week of trading, and 193.57 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corp. [ALB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corp. [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.17 and a Gross Margin at +42.15. Albemarle Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.75.

Return on Total Capital for ALB is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albemarle Corp. [ALB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.99. Additionally, ALB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albemarle Corp. [ALB] managed to generate an average of $363,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Albemarle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

Albemarle Corp. [ALB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corp. go to -8.76%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Albemarle Corp. [ALB]

The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ALB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ALB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.