Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER] Stock trading around $68.22 per share: What’s Next?

Aercap Holdings N.V. [NYSE: AER] traded at a high on 11/30/23, posting a 2.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $68.22. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM that AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing Terms of Private Exchange Offers of Certain Outstanding Notes for New Notes.

On November 20, 2023, AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company and AerCap Global Aviation Trust (together, the “Issuers”), each a wholly-owned subsidiary of AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap” or the “Company”), announced the pricing terms of the Issuers’ new senior notes due 2027 (the “New Notes”) to be issued in connection with their offers (together, the “Exchange Offers”) to all Eligible Holders (as defined below) of the Issuers’ outstanding notes listed below (the “Existing Notes”) to exchange such Existing Notes for consideration consisting of a combination of up to $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Issuers’ New Notes (the “New Notes Cap”) and a cash payment, the complete terms and conditions of which are set forth in an offering memorandum, dated November 6, 2023 (the “Offering Memorandum”).

The aggregate principal amount, fixed spread and interest rate of the New Notes expected to be issued by the Issuers is set forth in the table below:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4762467 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aercap Holdings N.V. stands at 1.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.15%.

The market cap for AER stock reached $14.33 billion, with 245.93 million shares outstanding and 210.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, AER reached a trading volume of 4762467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AER shares is $81.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AER stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Aercap Holdings N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aercap Holdings N.V. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.41.

How has AER stock performed recently?

Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, AER shares gained by 9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.92 for Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.97, while it was recorded at 67.17 for the last single week of trading, and 60.45 for the last 200 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.85 and a Gross Margin at +52.73. Aercap Holdings N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.68.

Return on Total Capital for AER is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 289.55. Additionally, AER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER] managed to generate an average of -$1,132,669 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Aercap Holdings N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Earnings analysis for Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aercap Holdings N.V. go to 5.40%.

Insider trade positions for Aercap Holdings N.V. [AER]

The top three institutional holders of AER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.