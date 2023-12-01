AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL] is -53.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

AbCellera Biologics Inc [NASDAQ: ABCL] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.88 during the day while it closed the day at $4.71. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AbCellera to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 30, 2023.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that management will present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (6:30 a.m. Pacific Time).

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.

AbCellera Biologics Inc stock has also gained 6.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABCL stock has declined by -13.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.63% and lost -53.50% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for ABCL stock reached $1.37 billion, with 286.85 million shares outstanding and 197.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, ABCL reached a trading volume of 3837622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $20.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

ABCL stock trade performance evaluation

AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.32. With this latest performance, ABCL shares gained by 14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 4.64 for the last single week of trading, and 6.25 for the last 200 days.

AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AbCellera Biologics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.33 and a Current Ratio set at 8.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbCellera Biologics Inc go to 10.00%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc [ABCL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.