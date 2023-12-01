Abbott Laboratories [ABT] moved up 1.54: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] closed the trading session at $103.63 on 11/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $102.23, while the highest price level was $103.84. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Late-Breaking Data Show an Aspirin-Free Medication Regimen Benefits People with Abbott’s HeartMate 3™ Heart Pump.

New data from the ARIES trial show for the first time that an aspirin-free regimen can improve outcomes for people living with the heart pump by reducing hospitalizations without increasing the risk of blood clots.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

More than 30,000 people worldwide have received Abbott’s life-saving heart pump to overcome advanced heart failure.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.61 percent and weekly performance of 1.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, ABT reached to a volume of 5457557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $115.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 40.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

ABT stock trade performance evaluation

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.84 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.54, while it was recorded at 102.79 for the last single week of trading, and 102.94 for the last 200 days.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbott Laboratories [ABT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.16 and a Gross Margin at +51.14. Abbott Laboratories’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.82.

Return on Total Capital for ABT is now 15.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.92. Additionally, ABT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] managed to generate an average of $60,043 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to -2.00%.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.