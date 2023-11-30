ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] Is Currently 20.51 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ZVSA] gained 20.51% or 0.01 points to close at $0.09 with a heavy trading volume of 6301832 shares. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM that ZyVersa Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Corporate Update and Financial Results.

Key Corporate Highlights:

Progressing toward Q1-2024 initiation of a proof-of-concept clinical trial with Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 in patients with diabetic kidney disease (DKD).

It opened the trading session at $0.08, the shares rose to $0.10 and dropped to $0.076, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZVSA points out that the company has recorded -74.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, ZVSA reached to a volume of 6301832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZVSA shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZVSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for ZVSA stock

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.04. With this latest performance, ZVSA shares dropped by -9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.60 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1082, while it was recorded at 0.0833 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6521 for the last 200 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ZVSA is now -28.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.11. Additionally, ZVSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA] managed to generate an average of -$1,008,759 per employee.ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc [ZVSA]

