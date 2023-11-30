Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH] Stock trading around $9.25 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Yoshiharu Global Co [NASDAQ: YOSH] surged by $4.46 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.86 during the day while it closed the day at $9.25. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Yoshiharu Enters into an Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Three Las Vegas Restaurants.

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) (“Yoshiharu” or the “Company”), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, announced that on November 21, 2023, it has signed an asset purchase agreement with a restaurant operator (“Seller”) to acquire certain restaurant assets held by Jjanga LLC, HJH LLC and Ramen Aku LLC for an aggregate $3.6 million. The annual revenues from the three restaurants for 2023 is expected to exceed $6.0 million. The consummation of the acquisition is conditioned upon the satisfaction of customary closing conditions including, without limitation, the preparation and filing of the requisite financial statements of the target in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company anticipates closing the transaction by the end of 2023.

The asset purchase agreement is being financed through a combination of cash, a promissory note, and a convertible note, which provides the Seller with the option to convert the debt into Class A YOSH common shares. The Seller shall also serve as the managing director of each restaurant after closing pursuant to an employment agreement, ensuring the retention of valuable expertise in ongoing management.

Yoshiharu Global Co stock has also gained 131.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YOSH stock has inclined by 133.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.73% and lost -32.48% year-on date.

The market cap for YOSH stock reached $11.93 million, with 1.19 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.01K shares, YOSH reached a trading volume of 5145887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yoshiharu Global Co is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for YOSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

YOSH stock trade performance evaluation

Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 131.25. With this latest performance, YOSH shares gained by 115.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YOSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.71 for Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.22, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.14 for the last 200 days.

Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.69 and a Gross Margin at +2.01. Yoshiharu Global Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.11.

Return on Total Capital for YOSH is now -42.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -206.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.74. Additionally, YOSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 148.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH] managed to generate an average of -$26,826 per employee.Yoshiharu Global Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Yoshiharu Global Co [YOSH]: Institutional Ownership

