WisdomTree, Inc. [WT] gain 18.35% so far this year. What now?

WisdomTree, Inc. [NYSE: WT] traded at a high on 11/29/23, posting a 1.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.45. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that WisdomTree Completes Repurchase of Non-Voting Preferred Shares Convertible into 13.1 Million Shares of WisdomTree Common Stock from a Subsidiary of the World Gold Council.

Repurchase is 7% accretive to current 2024 consensus EPS estimates.

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT) (“WisdomTree” or the “Company”), a global financial innovator, today announced the completion of the repurchase of its non-voting preferred shares convertible into 13.1 million shares of WisdomTree common stock from Gold Bullion Holdings (Jersey) Limited (“GBH”), a subsidiary of the World Gold Council, for aggregate cash consideration of approximately $84.4 million, derived from a price per share (on an as-converted basis) of $6.45. The preferred shares have been fully extinguished and the transaction is approximately 7% accretive to current 2024 consensus earnings per share (“EPS”) estimates.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2720683 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WisdomTree, Inc. stands at 2.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.43%.

The market cap for WT stock reached $978.46 million, with 145.28 million shares outstanding and 128.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, WT reached a trading volume of 2720683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WisdomTree, Inc. [WT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WT shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for WisdomTree, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WisdomTree, Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for WT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has WT stock performed recently?

WisdomTree, Inc. [WT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, WT shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.04 for WisdomTree, Inc. [WT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.70, while it was recorded at 6.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.64 for the last 200 days.

WisdomTree, Inc. [WT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WisdomTree, Inc. [WT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.15 and a Gross Margin at +75.56. WisdomTree, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.92.

Return on Total Capital for WT is now 11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WisdomTree, Inc. [WT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.64. Additionally, WT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WisdomTree, Inc. [WT] managed to generate an average of $164,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.WisdomTree, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for WisdomTree, Inc. [WT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WisdomTree, Inc. go to 2.02%.

Insider trade positions for WisdomTree, Inc. [WT]

