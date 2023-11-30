why Lemonade Inc [LMND] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.11

- Advertisements -

Lemonade Inc [NYSE: LMND] jumped around 0.61 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.23 at the close of the session, up 3.46%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Lemonade Names Deb Schwartz and Dr. Samer Haj-Yehia to its Board of Directors.

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) (the “Company”), the digital insurance company powered by AI and social impact, announced it has named two new members to its Board of Directors, Deb Schwartz and Dr. Samer Haj-Yehia, effective immediately. The newly named Directors will succeed departing Directors Irina Novoselsky and Silvija Martincevic.

Ms. Schwartz is a seasoned financial leader skilled at enabling companies to innovate, grow and scale. She is currently the Chief Financial Officer of H1, a leading healthcare data technology company whose mission is to connect the world to the right doctors. Deb previously served as CFO at Cameo, the celebrity video shoutout pioneer, and at Bustle Digital Group, the digital media provider. Deb spent more than a decade as an equity analyst with Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse, and holds an MBA from Harvard University, and a BA/BS from the University of Pennsylvania.

Lemonade Inc stock is now 33.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LMND Stock saw the intraday high of $19.39 and lowest of $17.6201 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.81, which means current price is +77.59% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, LMND reached a trading volume of 4122329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lemonade Inc [LMND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $18.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75.

How has LMND stock performed recently?

Lemonade Inc [LMND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.80. With this latest performance, LMND shares gained by 71.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.69 for Lemonade Inc [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.48, while it was recorded at 17.32 for the last single week of trading, and 15.22 for the last 200 days.

Lemonade Inc [LMND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.70. Lemonade Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.62.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -30.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lemonade Inc [LMND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.06. Additionally, LMND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$217,849 per employee.Lemonade Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.35.

Earnings analysis for Lemonade Inc [LMND]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lemonade Inc go to 19.50%.

Insider trade positions for Lemonade Inc [LMND]

