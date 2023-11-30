why Banc of California Inc [BANC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.33

- Advertisements -

Banc of California Inc [NYSE: BANC] loss -1.09% on the last trading session, reaching $11.83 price per share at the time. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM that Carlyle Group and WP Carey Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, November 30:.

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASD: CG) will replace ICU Medical Inc. (NASD: ICUI) in the S&P MidCap 400. ICU Medical will replace PacWest Bancorp (NASD: PACW) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is acquiring PacWest Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Post-merger, Banc of California will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. ICU Medical is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Banc of California Inc represents 58.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $679.52 million with the latest information. BANC stock price has been found in the range of $11.71 to $12.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, BANC reached a trading volume of 9224406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banc of California Inc [BANC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BANC shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BANC stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Banc of California Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banc of California Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BANC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BANC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.14.

Trading performance analysis for BANC stock

Banc of California Inc [BANC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.90. With this latest performance, BANC shares gained by 8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BANC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for Banc of California Inc [BANC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.00, while it was recorded at 12.11 for the last single week of trading, and 12.63 for the last 200 days.

Banc of California Inc [BANC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banc of California Inc [BANC] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.44. Banc of California Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.02.

Return on Total Capital for BANC is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banc of California Inc [BANC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.89. Additionally, BANC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banc of California Inc [BANC] managed to generate an average of $176,553 per employee.Banc of California Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

Banc of California Inc [BANC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BANC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banc of California Inc go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Banc of California Inc [BANC]

The top three institutional holders of BANC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BANC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BANC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.