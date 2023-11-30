why 180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $80.00

- Advertisements -

180 Life Sciences Corp [NASDAQ: ATNF] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.28 at the close of the session, down -16.62%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that 180 Life Sciences Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives.

There is no assurance that the strategic review process will result in the approval or completion of any specific transaction or outcome.

180 Life Sciences Corp stock is now -91.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATNF Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3754 and lowest of $0.2753 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.00, which means current price is +2.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 187.67K shares, ATNF reached a trading volume of 10377679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNF shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for 180 Life Sciences Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021.

How has ATNF stock performed recently?

180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.95. With this latest performance, ATNF shares dropped by -35.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.17 for 180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4720, while it was recorded at 0.3189 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1147 for the last 200 days.

180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATNF is now -66.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -152.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -152.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.81. Additionally, ATNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF] managed to generate an average of -$7,745,252 per employee.180 Life Sciences Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for 180 Life Sciences Corp [ATNF]

The top three institutional holders of ATNF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ATNF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ATNF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.