Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] Is Currently 0.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Weyerhaeuser Co. [NYSE: WY] gained 0.51% or 0.16 points to close at $31.70 with a heavy trading volume of 3589914 shares. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Weyerhaeuser Company Declares Dividend on Common Shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.19 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on December 15, 2023, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on December 1, 2023.

Under Weyerhaeuser’s cash return framework, the company expects to supplement its quarterly base cash dividend, as appropriate, with an additional return of variable cash to achieve a targeted total return to shareholders of 75 to 80 percent of annual Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD). The company has the flexibility in its capital allocation framework to return this additional cash either in the form of a supplemental cash dividend or through opportunistic share repurchase.

It opened the trading session at $31.83, the shares rose to $31.923 and dropped to $31.565, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WY points out that the company has recorded 10.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -14.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, WY reached to a volume of 3589914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Co. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 30.49.

Trading performance analysis for WY stock

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.55 for Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.39, while it was recorded at 31.76 for the last single week of trading, and 31.07 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.45 and a Gross Margin at +40.26. Weyerhaeuser Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.46.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 19.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.11. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY] managed to generate an average of $202,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.

Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Co. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Weyerhaeuser Co. [WY]

The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.