Wells Fargo slashes price target on Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: VTYX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.29%. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Ventyx Biosciences to Participate in the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.

Event: 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare ConferenceLocation: New York, NYDate: Tuesday, November 28, 2023Time: 1:30-1:55 PM ET.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, VTYX stock dropped by -91.68%. The one-year Ventyx Biosciences Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.32. The average equity rating for VTYX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $131.50 million, with 56.98 million shares outstanding and 44.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, VTYX stock reached a trading volume of 3303801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTYX shares is $14.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventyx Biosciences Inc is set at 0.81 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10.

- Advertisements -

VTYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.29. With this latest performance, VTYX shares dropped by -84.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 14.96 for Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.59, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 30.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ventyx Biosciences Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for VTYX is now -35.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.44. Additionally, VTYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] managed to generate an average of -$1,837,729 per employee.Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.76 and a Current Ratio set at 11.76.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc [VTYX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VTYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VTYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VTYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.